Nitin Nabin Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Temple, Criticizes Congress

BJP's Nitin Nabin visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings. He addressed the BJP's State Executive Meeting, criticizing the previous Congress government for alleged inaction on illegal immigration in Assam. Nabin emphasized BJP's developmental strides in Assam since 2016. The event was attended by key political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:37 IST
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Saturday, where he offered prayers and sought divine blessings. 'May Maa Kamakhya's blessings be upon all the people of Assam and followers of Sanatan Dharma across the nation,' Nabin expressed to ANI.

Addressing BJP workers at the State Executive Meeting's inaugural session held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Nabin took the opportunity to critique the Congress. He alleged that during their governance, Assam saw rampant illegal immigration, which he claims has been curbed effectively under the current regime. 'Illegal entry was once easy, but now it's impossible,' said Nabin.

The State Executive Meeting welcomed numerous prominent figures, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Nabin, reflecting on his long-standing ties with Assam, shared insights into the transformative political changes since his early days with the BJP Yuva Morcha in 2009 and underscored the BJP government's developmental accomplishments since coming to power in 2016. The session began with a welcome address by State President Dilip Saikia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

