Tensions Escalate in Yemen's Hadramout Amid Saudi Coalition Warnings

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns against military moves by the STC in Hadramout, urging de-escalation to protect civilians. The request stems from Yemen's leadership seeking intervention against alleged STC violations. The STC refuses to withdraw its forces, maintaining its presence in the region.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has issued a stern warning concerning any military actions undertaken by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the eastern province of Hadramout. This warning aligns with efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians, according to a report from the Saudi state news agency.

The coalition's statement, delivered by spokesperson General Turki al-Malki, responded to an appeal from Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council. Al-Alimi requested immediate coalition intervention to safeguard civilians in Hadramout from purported violations by STC-affiliated armed groups. The STC, backed by the United Arab Emirates, has ousted the Saudi-supported government from Aden and asserted control across southern Yemen this month.

Despite a Saudi request for the STC to withdraw from seized areas, the group has pledged to continue its security operations across Hadramout and Mahra provinces. The STC dismissed the call on Friday, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

