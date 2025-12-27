Bihar's Crackdown on Land Mafias: A Call for Action
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha warns officers against supporting land mafias. He urges legal action against fraud, document forgery, and land disputes. Sinha denies using expletives in public interactions and emphasizes the government's commitment to addressing land issues and serving the public effectively.
In a decisive move against land fraud, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has issued a stern warning to officials in his department.
Sinha, who leads the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio, emphasized the crackdown, urging officers to target land mafias and their wrongful practices.
He assured that the state government is committed to resolving land-related grievances and ensuring justice for all citizens.
