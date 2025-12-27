Bihar's Crackdown on Land Mafias: A Call for Action

In a decisive move against land fraud, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has issued a stern warning to officials in his department.

Sinha, who leads the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio, emphasized the crackdown, urging officers to target land mafias and their wrongful practices.

He assured that the state government is committed to resolving land-related grievances and ensuring justice for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)