Tensions Mounting: Coalition Warns Yemeni Separatists in Southern Region

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen issued a warning on Saturday, pledging an immediate response to any military movements by UAE-backed separatists that could jeopardize de-escalation efforts in Yemen's southern region. The coalition emphasized the need to protect civilian lives and maintain the momentum towards calm.

Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, a coalition spokesman, condemned the Southern Transitional Council (STC) for alleged human rights violations against civilians, although no evidence was provided. The strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been further tested by accusations that the kingdom targeted separatist forces with airstrikes, a claim not formally acknowledged.

As the civil war in Yemen surpasses a decade, the call for restraint and diplomatic solutions has been echoed by global players, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The coalition demands the withdrawal of STC forces from recently seized territories, urging local governance restoration, while the UN and global partners closely monitor the situation, advocating for dialogue and avoiding escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)