Political Row Over Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar accuses the Election Commission of harassment after her family members are called for Special Intensive Revision hearings of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The EC denies the allegations, stating the claims are misleading and based on procedural requirements.
- Country:
- India
Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, an MP from the Trinamool Congress, has accused the Election Commission of harassing her family through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls process in West Bengal. She claims her family members are being unfairly targeted and have received notices for hearings.
Her two sons, mother, and younger sister have been summoned for hearings as part of the revision, which aims to update and verify voters' eligibility. Dastidar alleges that despite their long-standing voter status, their names were inexplicably omitted from the draft electoral rolls.
In response, the Election Commission dismissed the claims as misleading and clarified that procedural necessity requires voters to demonstrate linkage to past rolls. The hearings, which began on Saturday, involve around 32 lakh voters across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
