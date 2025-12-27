Left Menu

Court Upholds Minor's Choice: A Teen's Journey to Motherhood

The Madhya Pradesh High Court permitted a 16-year-old rape survivor to proceed with her pregnancy, emphasizing the need for her consent for any termination. The court directed the state to cover delivery expenses, as the girl married the child's father and expressed her wish to carry to term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled in favor of a 16-year-old rape survivor who wishes to give birth, underscoring that pregnancy termination requires the individual's consent. This legal decision highlights the autonomy granted to the young girl, who has since married the father of her unborn child.

Justice Vishal Mishra, presiding over the case, mandated that the state government bear all expenses for the delivery, which will take place at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. An expert medical team will oversee the process, ensuring the best possible care for the survivor and her newborn.

The verdict arrived after a district court alerted the High Court regarding the minor's pregnancy, prompting a request for a medical board's evaluation. The evaluation confirmed the survivor's desire to continue the pregnancy, leading to the court's directive for the Child Welfare Committee to oversee her care until she reaches adulthood.

