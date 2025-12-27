Odisha's Crisis: Drugs and Liquor Linked to Crimes Against Women
The Congress accuses the Odisha government of failing to control drug and liquor circulation, leading to increased crimes against women. Following a tragic case of rape and murder, Congress demands strict punishment and compensation. The demand also includes the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The Congress party has criticized the Odisha government's inadequate measures against drug and liquor circulation, linking them to the alarming rise in crimes against women and girls.
Following the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chandbali, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das called for severe punishment for offenders and financial compensation for the victim's family.
Das further urged the ruling BJP to implement stricter regulations to curb the spread of intoxicants, which he claims contribute to societal harm. The incident has prompted calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
