Protests Erupt Over Conditional Bail in High-Profile Rape Case

In a tumultuous day in the nation's capital, Delhi police detained several protestors, including women activist Yogita Bhayana and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, for agitating against the conditional bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Demonstrators voiced their outrage, seeking justice not only for the Unnao victim but also for Ankita Bhandari, a young woman murdered in Rishikesh.

The controversy arose after the Delhi High Court granted a suspension of sentence to Sengar, who was convicted by a CBI court for the rape of a minor and serving a life sentence. The court's decision is conditional on a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh, with restrictions placed on Sengar's movement around the victim's residence and any contact with her family, as his bail in connection with the victim's father's death remains pending.

Adding another layer to the controversy, the victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case brought forth allegations against the Investigating Officer, accusing him of colluding with a judge. This development comes alongside a Special Leave Petition filed by the CBI before the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's decision, facing criticism from various quarters including the victim's family and opposition parties.