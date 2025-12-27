Stolen Valuables Worth 40 Lakh Recovered by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police held a ceremonious event at the BKC police station to return 176 lost or stolen items to their rightful owners. The recovered valuables, largely comprising 164 mobile phones and jewelry, are collectively valued at Rs 40 lakh.

Recovered over recent months, the items were confiscated by police personnel from BKC, Kherwadi, Nirmal Nagar, Vakola, Vile Parle, Airport, and Sahar police stations.

This event underscores the diligent efforts of the city's law enforcement agencies in curbing theft and prioritizing the return of valuables to their rightful owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)