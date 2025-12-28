Tragedy in Dehradun: Racial Attack Claims Life of Tripura Student

In a profound tragedy, Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, has died following a brutal assault in Dehradun that was fueled by racial slurs. Angel was attacked when he defended his brother from derogatory remarks. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries after 17 days in the hospital.

Tarun Chakma, Angel's father and a Border Security Force jawan in Manipur, criticized the local police for initially refusing to register a report. It was only after intervention from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers that a formal complaint was filed, leading to subsequent arrests.

The incident occurred in December when Angel encountered a group at a canteen. After a confrontation, he was attacked with knives and blunt objects. Despite being taken to a hospital, Angel couldn't survive the grievous injuries. The accused have been apprehended, but the incident raises significant concerns over systemic delays in addressing racially motivated crimes.

