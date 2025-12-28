Left Menu

Tragedy in Dehradun: Racial Attack Claims Life of Tripura Student

Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, succumbed to injuries after being brutally attacked in Dehradun. The incident, rooted in racial slurs, involved five arrests but highlights delays in police response. The attack resulted in severe injuries, leading to Angel's death after 17 days in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:36 IST
In a profound tragedy, Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, has died following a brutal assault in Dehradun that was fueled by racial slurs. Angel was attacked when he defended his brother from derogatory remarks. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries after 17 days in the hospital.

Tarun Chakma, Angel's father and a Border Security Force jawan in Manipur, criticized the local police for initially refusing to register a report. It was only after intervention from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers that a formal complaint was filed, leading to subsequent arrests.

The incident occurred in December when Angel encountered a group at a canteen. After a confrontation, he was attacked with knives and blunt objects. Despite being taken to a hospital, Angel couldn't survive the grievous injuries. The accused have been apprehended, but the incident raises significant concerns over systemic delays in addressing racially motivated crimes.

