Left Menu

Racial Tragedy Sparks Outcry in Dehradun: Meghalaya CM Seeks Justice

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma condemned the racial abuse leading to the death of Anjel Chakma in Dehradun. He emphasized the need for unity and justice, calling for action against racism. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, highlighting ongoing racial issues in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:10 IST
Racial Tragedy Sparks Outcry in Dehradun: Meghalaya CM Seeks Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed outrage over the racial abuse that resulted in the tragic death of Anjel Chakma in Dehradun, describing the incident as heartbreaking and unacceptable. Sangma, also the president of the National People's Party (NPP), emphasized that racial violence undermines the principles of equality and unity, urging that every citizen from the North East is as Indian as any other.

The chief minister, whose party collaborates with regional forces like Tripura's Tipra Motha, called for robust collective efforts to ensure the dignity, safety, and justice for people from the North East across India. Sangma extended his condolences to Chakma's family and insisted on swift justice.

Shillong Lajong FC, a football club based in Meghalaya, condemned the incident, noting in a social media post that being labeled as 'Chinese' is not disparaging in today's interconnected world. However, the club highlighted the importance of North Eastern pride in being Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025