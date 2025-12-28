Racial Tragedy Sparks Outcry in Dehradun: Meghalaya CM Seeks Justice

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed outrage over the racial abuse that resulted in the tragic death of Anjel Chakma in Dehradun, describing the incident as heartbreaking and unacceptable. Sangma, also the president of the National People's Party (NPP), emphasized that racial violence undermines the principles of equality and unity, urging that every citizen from the North East is as Indian as any other.

The chief minister, whose party collaborates with regional forces like Tripura's Tipra Motha, called for robust collective efforts to ensure the dignity, safety, and justice for people from the North East across India. Sangma extended his condolences to Chakma's family and insisted on swift justice.

Shillong Lajong FC, a football club based in Meghalaya, condemned the incident, noting in a social media post that being labeled as 'Chinese' is not disparaging in today's interconnected world. However, the club highlighted the importance of North Eastern pride in being Indian.

