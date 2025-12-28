Russia Boosts Iran's Satellite Ambitions with Latest Launch
Russia successfully launched three Iranian communications satellites into orbit, highlighting its close collaboration with Iran. This launch, the second since July, underscored strong diplomatic ties amid geopolitical tensions involving the US and Israel. The satellites, useful for resource management, are part of Iran's broader space ambitions.
In a significant show of cooperation, Russia on Sunday launched three Iranian communications satellites into orbit, marking the second such collaboration between the two nations since July. The Iranian state television reported the satellites—Paya, Kowsar, and Zafar-2—were sent into a 500-kilometre orbit from Russia's Vostochny launchpad.
The launch highlights the robust ties between Russia and Iran, who have signed a 'strategic partnership' treaty, amid rising geopolitical tensions. Russia condemned recent Israeli and US military actions against Iran, which had resulted in heavy casualties.
Though lauded by Iran, these space endeavors have drawn criticism from the US, which argues they contradict a UN Security Council resolution, despite UN sanctions on Iran's ballistic program expiring in 2023.
