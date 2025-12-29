Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home
A devastating fire at the Werdha Damai retirement home in Manado, Sulawesi, claimed 16 lives. The blaze occurred late Sunday evening, prompting an investigation by local authorities. Police Chief Irham Halid addressed the press to outline ongoing investigative efforts. Over 30 residents were present in the home when the fire ignited.
The blaze erupted late Sunday, and authorities are still investigating its cause, Manado police chief Irham Halid stated at a press conference. Footage showed the fire turning the night sky orange.
Monday's aftermath revealed debris-filled remnants of the home, with 30 elderly residents affected by the disaster. The fire was extinguished that same night, leaving a community in mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
