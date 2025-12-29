Tipra Motha Supremo Offers Rs 10 Lakh for Clues in Anjel Chakma Murder Case

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chief of Tipra Motha, has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the primary suspect in the murder of Anjel Chakma.

Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from West Tripura, was fatally injured after challenging a racial slur in Dehradun. He succumbed to his injuries weeks later. While several suspects have been detained, the chief perpetrator is still evading capture.

The Tipra Motha Party-run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council also offered a compensation sum to Chakma's family, underscoring their support and compassion during this tragic time.