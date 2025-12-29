Tipra Motha Supremo Offers Rs 10 Lakh for Clues in Anjel Chakma Murder Case
Tipra Motha's Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information on the main accused in Anjel Chakma's murder. Anjel Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked in Dehradun, leading to his death. Some accused have been arrested, but the mastermind remains at large.
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chief of Tipra Motha, has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the primary suspect in the murder of Anjel Chakma.
Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from West Tripura, was fatally injured after challenging a racial slur in Dehradun. He succumbed to his injuries weeks later. While several suspects have been detained, the chief perpetrator is still evading capture.
The Tipra Motha Party-run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council also offered a compensation sum to Chakma's family, underscoring their support and compassion during this tragic time.
