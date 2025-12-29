Left Menu

IPO Bonanza: Knack Packaging and Shivalaya Construction Lead the Charge

Four companies, including Knack Packaging and Shivalaya Construction, received regulatory approval from Sebi for IPOs totaling over Rs 1,400 crore. Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering also gained clearance. The funds will be used for debt repayment, expansion, and corporate purposes. Meanwhile, Infifresh Foods withdrew its prospectus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:22 IST
In a significant development, four companies, namely Knack Packaging, Shivalaya Construction, Varmora Granito, and Behari Lal Engineering, have secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to collectively mobilize over Rs 1,400 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs), marking a notable surge in market activities.

Knack Packaging is set to issue fresh equity worth Rs 475 crore, primarily to establish a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Shivalaya Construction plans a Rs 450 crore IPO, with funds earmarked for debt repayment and general corporate purposes. Similarly, Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering aim to use their respective proceeds to manage debts and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Interestingly, while these companies received a green light, Infifresh Foods withdrew its confidential draft papers. This comes in a record-setting IPO market, with companies raising nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2025, a testament to robust investor confidence and favorable economic conditions.

