IPO Bonanza: Knack Packaging and Shivalaya Construction Lead the Charge

In a significant development, four companies, namely Knack Packaging, Shivalaya Construction, Varmora Granito, and Behari Lal Engineering, have secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to collectively mobilize over Rs 1,400 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs), marking a notable surge in market activities.

Knack Packaging is set to issue fresh equity worth Rs 475 crore, primarily to establish a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Shivalaya Construction plans a Rs 450 crore IPO, with funds earmarked for debt repayment and general corporate purposes. Similarly, Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering aim to use their respective proceeds to manage debts and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Interestingly, while these companies received a green light, Infifresh Foods withdrew its confidential draft papers. This comes in a record-setting IPO market, with companies raising nearly Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2025, a testament to robust investor confidence and favorable economic conditions.

