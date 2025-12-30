Tensions Rise as Saudi Airstrikes Target Arms Shipment in Yemen
Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency following Saudi airstrikes on arms meant for UAE-backed separatists. A 72-hour border and port closure has been enforced, except for Saudi-approved crossings, after Mukalla strikes hit the Southern Transitional Council's military equipment.
Yemen's anti-Houthi forces have declared a state of emergency after Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting an arms shipment intended for separatists supported by the United Arab Emirates.
In response, these forces have imposed a strict 72-hour ban on all border crossings in their territory, as well as on entries to airports and seaports, with exceptions only for those approved by Saudi Arabia.
The airstrikes, focusing on Mukalla, aimed at disrupting the military supplies of the Southern Transitional Council, a group with backing from the UAE, which has yet to publicly address the incident.
