Indore's Water Woes: 32 Hospitalized due to Suspected Contamination

Indore is facing a public health concern as 32 people have fallen ill from suspected water contamination. This development has prompted the administration to collect and test drinking water samples from the area, officials declared on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed Indore's administrative and medical teams to provide immediate and effective treatment to the affected individuals, reaffirming the city's reputation as the country's cleanest metropolis.

The incident originated in the Bhagirathpura area, where locals reported vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming tap water sourced from the Narmada River. Indore's water supply is channeled from Jalud, approximately 80 km away, highlighting the urgency of the situation as authorities await test results to confirm the contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)