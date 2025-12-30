Left Menu

Indore's Water Woes: 32 Hospitalized due to Suspected Contamination

In Indore, 32 individuals have fallen ill, suspected to be due to water contamination sourced from the Narmada River. Samples are being tested to confirm the cause. The city's administration, guided by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, emphasizes prompt medical treatment for those affected. Test results are expected shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore is facing a public health concern as 32 people have fallen ill from suspected water contamination. This development has prompted the administration to collect and test drinking water samples from the area, officials declared on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed Indore's administrative and medical teams to provide immediate and effective treatment to the affected individuals, reaffirming the city's reputation as the country's cleanest metropolis.

The incident originated in the Bhagirathpura area, where locals reported vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming tap water sourced from the Narmada River. Indore's water supply is channeled from Jalud, approximately 80 km away, highlighting the urgency of the situation as authorities await test results to confirm the contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

