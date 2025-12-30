Left Menu

Power Outage Halts Channel Tunnel: Winter Travel Chaos

Train services through the Channel Tunnel were suspended due to a power supply failure, affecting high-speed rail travel between Britain and continental Europe. Eurostar halted operations indefinitely, while Getlink worked on repairs. Travellers at Paris' Gare du Nord faced significant delays, highlighting heightened travel challenges during the New Year holiday season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:51 IST
Power Outage Halts Channel Tunnel: Winter Travel Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Travelers faced unexpected disruptions on Tuesday when train services through the Channel Tunnel, a crucial link between Britain and Europe, were suspended. A power supply failure brought operations to a halt, leaving passengers stranded and peak holiday travel in disarray.

Eurostar announced an indefinite suspension of all services as Getlink, which manages the tunnel infrastructure, scrambled to address the issue. A faulty overhead power supply and a problematic Le Shuttle train compounded the delay, advising passengers to reschedule their journeys.

The power outage, during a busy New Year travel period, affected one of Europe's most trafficked rail corridors. At Folkestone, travelers were trapped in vehicles in the French control zone. The Port of Dover offered an alternative with ferry services, adding temporary relief to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025