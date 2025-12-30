Power Outage Halts Channel Tunnel: Winter Travel Chaos

Travelers faced unexpected disruptions on Tuesday when train services through the Channel Tunnel, a crucial link between Britain and Europe, were suspended. A power supply failure brought operations to a halt, leaving passengers stranded and peak holiday travel in disarray.

Eurostar announced an indefinite suspension of all services as Getlink, which manages the tunnel infrastructure, scrambled to address the issue. A faulty overhead power supply and a problematic Le Shuttle train compounded the delay, advising passengers to reschedule their journeys.

The power outage, during a busy New Year travel period, affected one of Europe's most trafficked rail corridors. At Folkestone, travelers were trapped in vehicles in the French control zone. The Port of Dover offered an alternative with ferry services, adding temporary relief to the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)