Soren Accuses BJP of Conspiracy in JSSC-CGL Exam Scandal

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren harshly criticized the opposition BJP on Tuesday, accusing them of orchestrating a conspiracy regarding the JSSC-CGL exams and jeopardizing the dreams of countless young people.

Addressing a crowd during the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,910 successful candidates, Soren expressed disbelief at the alleged depths the BJP is willing to plunge to undermine the future of youth.

Soren lambasted the party for failing to generate employment while at the helm and unfairly sidelining Jharkhand. He alleged that significant funds owed to the state, including MGNREGA dues, remain unpaid by the central government led by the BJP.

