Left Menu

Justice for Anjel Chakma: Candle March Sparks Outrage Across India

A candle march in Agartala seeks justice for Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student killed in Dehradun. Participants demand strict actions against the accused. The incident has drawn nationwide condemnation, with various political leaders urging immediate justice and heightened safety measures for northeastern students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:11 IST
Justice for Anjel Chakma: Candle March Sparks Outrage Across India
People hold candle march in Agartala (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Agartala organized a candle march on Tuesday, seeking justice for Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was attacked and killed in Dehradun. The march saw a large turnout, with participants calling for severe punishment for the perpetrators and urging authorities to take immediate action.

Chakma Committee's chairman, Samir Chakma, emphasized that the march was intended to condemn the brutal attack and to press for the death penalty for the accused. He highlighted the presence of thousands demanding justice for Chakma, reflecting deep communal outrage over the incident.

In New Delhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led a similar march, with NSUI President Varun Choudhary blaming the ruling party's ideology for the rise in violence. Choudhary criticized the delayed response by authorities, which allowed the accused to evade justice for days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025