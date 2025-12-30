Justice for Anjel Chakma: Candle March Sparks Outrage Across India

Residents of Agartala organized a candle march on Tuesday, seeking justice for Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was attacked and killed in Dehradun. The march saw a large turnout, with participants calling for severe punishment for the perpetrators and urging authorities to take immediate action.

Chakma Committee's chairman, Samir Chakma, emphasized that the march was intended to condemn the brutal attack and to press for the death penalty for the accused. He highlighted the presence of thousands demanding justice for Chakma, reflecting deep communal outrage over the incident.

In New Delhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led a similar march, with NSUI President Varun Choudhary blaming the ruling party's ideology for the rise in violence. Choudhary criticized the delayed response by authorities, which allowed the accused to evade justice for days.

(With inputs from agencies.)