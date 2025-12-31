A Living Legacy: Building a Final Abode

In a unique act of foresight, an 80-year-old man from Telangana's Jagtial district has constructed his own final resting place, actively demonstrating acceptance of life's transience.

Nakka Indrayya, residing in Laxmipuram village, built his grave beside his late wife's, complete with a philosophical plaque discussing life's certainties.

The granite grave, costing Rs 12 lakh and crafted with the help of skilled masons from Tamil Nadu, signifies Indrayya's desire to ensure his children face no burdens after his passing.