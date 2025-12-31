Left Menu

INSV Kaundinya: Reviving India's Ancient Maritime Legacy

INSV Kaundinya embarks on a historic voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, reviving India's ancient maritime traditions. Celebrating its maiden overseas journey, the traditional stitched sailing vessel strengthens ties between India and Oman, highlighting cultural connections and promoting maritime diplomacy and heritage preservation.

INSV Kaundinya on historic voyage (Photo/ X @INSVKaundinya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the first light of dawn illuminating its sails, INSV Kaundinya embarked on a significant maritime journey, rejuvenating India's ancient seafaring traditions. The vessel's debut overseas voyage marks a milestone in India's naval and exploratory endeavors and emphasizes efforts to inspire future generations of sailors and explorers.

On December 29, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya set sail from Porbandar, Gujarat, toward Muscat, Oman. This expedition represents a crucial step in India's mission to revive and celebrate its maritime heritage. The journey was formally inaugurated by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan with esteemed guests, including PM Narendra Modi, extending hearty congratulations and best wishes.

Constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, INSV Kaundinya mirrors India's rich legacy of shipbuilding and oceanic navigation. The vessel retraces historical maritime routes to Oman, enhancing cultural ties and fostering bilateral relations. The voyage symbolizes enduring India-Oman bonds and reflects on Gujarat's historic connections with Oman, strengthening regional cooperation and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

