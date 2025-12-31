Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi Park

A 33-year-old man named Wasim was stabbed to death near a park in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Police are investigating and have multiple teams reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspects. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene.

In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed near a park in northeast Delhi, as reported by an official on Wednesday.

Sources indicate that the crime took place between Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The victim, identified as Wasim, was found with stab wounds in the Shastri Park area. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Wasim was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the crime scene, while police teams are examining CCTV footage to track the victim's movements and identify suspects. The investigation continues to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

