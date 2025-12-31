BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Dictatorial Threats Against Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Banerjee, in a public meeting at Bankura district, warned Shah against leaving his Kolkata hotel unauthorised, claiming it was for the sake of infiltrators. Patra asserted this threat extended beyond Shah to all Indians, alluding to past violence against BJP leaders in West Bengal.

Patra further alleged that Banerjee's politics of appeasement have stunted the state's economic and industrial progress. He vowed the BJP would secure a two-thirds majority in the state, promising to evict infiltrators and strengthen border security once in power.