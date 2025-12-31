Left Menu

Trinamool Challenges EC: Fight Over Voter List Intensifies

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticizes the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal. Refusing to accept flawed lists, he alleges vote manipulation and urges a legal battle. Focusing on alleged discrepancies, Banerjee raises concerns of targeting and demands transparency.

Updated: 31-12-2025 17:53 IST
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee firmly criticized the Election Commission on Wednesday for its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal, stating the party's refusal to accept the final voter list if it contains discrepancies.

After a meeting between a ten-member Trinamool delegation and the EC, Banerjee accused the Commission of facilitating 'vote chori' through manipulated voter lists. He claimed states like Maharashtra and Haryana could have been won by the opposition had similar scrutiny been applied globally.

Banerjee also addressed allegations of infiltration and questioned the EC's procedure, urging parties to focus on the voter list to prevent election irregularities. He emphasized that electoral roll manipulation poses a greater threat than Electronic Voting Machine tampering.

