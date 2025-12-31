Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari: A Legacy Concludes as New Era Begins with Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor

In a marked end to an illustrious career, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari has bid farewell to the Indian Air Force (IAF) upon his retirement, completing four decades of dedicated service to the nation. Commissioned on June 7, 1986, Tiwari's expansive journey included over 3600 hours of flying across a variety of aircraft, holding numerous commanding positions, and contributing significantly as a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot.

Throughout his service, Air Marshal Tiwari earned respect and recognition for his critical roles, such as operational testing of advanced systems and being instrumental during the Kargil Operations in 1999. His strategic influence extended internationally during his tenure as Air Attache in Paris. The decorated officer was the recipient of several medals, exemplifying his profound impact on various operational facets of the IAF.

Taking over the reins as Vice Chief of Air Staff is Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, from January 1. Known for his role in Operation Sindoor, Kapoor is poised to lead with his expertise, marked by his time as Commanding Officer and Air Defence Commander, and his strategic contributions to air operations against Pakistan. Air Marshal Kapoor's illustrious career reflects a profound understanding of both strategic command and combat readiness, rooted in substantial instructional and operational experience.