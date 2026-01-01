Assured Arrival: AIIMS to Transform Kerala's Healthcare Landscape

Kerala is poised to enhance its healthcare infrastructure as Union Minister Suresh Gopi confirmed the state's impending acquisition of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a discussion with the press in Guruvayur, Gopi suggested the arrival of another central government initiative yet to be disclosed, emphasizing its importance alongside AIIMS.

He reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to establishing an AIIMS in the state, noting it as a critical development for Kerala's healthcare future, separate from individual political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)