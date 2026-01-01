Left Menu

Assured Arrival: AIIMS to Transform Kerala's Healthcare Landscape

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced that Kerala is set to receive an AIIMS. Speaking at Guruvayur, he hinted at a significant central government project apart from AIIMS. Gopi refrained from detailing future projects, while emphasizing AIIMS' assured future in Kerala's healthcare landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:19 IST
Assured Arrival: AIIMS to Transform Kerala's Healthcare Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is poised to enhance its healthcare infrastructure as Union Minister Suresh Gopi confirmed the state's impending acquisition of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a discussion with the press in Guruvayur, Gopi suggested the arrival of another central government initiative yet to be disclosed, emphasizing its importance alongside AIIMS.

He reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to establishing an AIIMS in the state, noting it as a critical development for Kerala's healthcare future, separate from individual political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tezpur University Vice Chancellor sent on leave amid ongoing protests; enquiry panel set up to probe allegations: Officials.

Tezpur University Vice Chancellor sent on leave amid ongoing protests; enqui...

 India
2
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Aspirations

 Bulgaria
3
Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

 India
4
India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Traditi...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026