Odisha Leaders Unite in New Year Wishes for 2026

In a show of unity and regional pride, Odisha's top leaders extended heartfelt New Year wishes to the state's residents for 2026. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik conveyed their hopes for a prosperous and harmonious year ahead.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, through a post on the social media platform X, emphasized peace, good health, and happiness as aspirations, further invoking the blessings of Prabhu Jagannath for all. His message underscored a vision of harmony and optimism for the coming year.

Addressing the state's populace, both Chief Minister Majhi and Leader of the Opposition Patnaik expressed their aspirations for a unified and prosperous Odisha. Chief Minister Majhi called for collective efforts in building an inclusive society, while Patnaik hoped for happiness and peace under the divine grace of Lord Jagannath, encapsulated with the traditional phrase 'Jai Jagannath.'

(With inputs from agencies.)