Left Menu

Future of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Faces Political Storm

The VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA, has sparked political controversy and protests. The new act aims to extend work days and focus on rural development but faces criticism for altering rights-based approaches and cost-sharing patterns. Activists argue it weakens job security and burdens states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:17 IST
Future of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Faces Political Storm
  • Country:
  • India

The rural employment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act (VB-G RAM G). This new legislation replaces the long-standing MGNREGA, ushering in changes that have become politically contentious.

Protests have erupted both inside and outside Parliament. Critics, including opposition parties and activists, argue that the act shifts away from the rights-based approach of its predecessor and burdens states with financial responsibilities. They contend that it decentralizes accountability and limits job security for rural workers.

The government, however, defends the VB-G RAM G Act as a forward-looking initiative that provides 125 days of work and focuses on creating durable public assets across key thematic areas. Despite assurances of sufficient funding, concerns over its implementation and reliance on digital systems for governance remain prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Traditi...

 Pakistan
2
Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

 India
3

Revamped Tax Measures for Pan Masala: A Step Towards Transparency

 India
4
Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026