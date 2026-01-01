Future of Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Faces Political Storm

The rural employment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act (VB-G RAM G). This new legislation replaces the long-standing MGNREGA, ushering in changes that have become politically contentious.

Protests have erupted both inside and outside Parliament. Critics, including opposition parties and activists, argue that the act shifts away from the rights-based approach of its predecessor and burdens states with financial responsibilities. They contend that it decentralizes accountability and limits job security for rural workers.

The government, however, defends the VB-G RAM G Act as a forward-looking initiative that provides 125 days of work and focuses on creating durable public assets across key thematic areas. Despite assurances of sufficient funding, concerns over its implementation and reliance on digital systems for governance remain prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)