New Year Nightmare: Santacruz Woman Stabs Former Lover
On New Year's Day in Santacruz, Mumbai, a woman attacked her former lover, Joginder Mahto, stabbing him in his private parts. The incident occurred after the woman, now married, called Mahto to her home. Police have registered a case and investigations are ongoing.
In a startling altercation on New Year's Day, a woman from Mumbai's Santacruz area stabbed her former lover, Joginder Mahto, with a knife in his private parts, police reported.
The victim, Mahto, recounted to the authorities that the woman, now married, had rekindled communication with him, despite their split before her marriage. Compliance to her repeated calls led Mahto to her house, where the assault transpired.
Mahto managed to escape and sought medical attention, prompting hospital staff to alert law enforcement. A criminal case has been initiated, and police are actively pursuing further leads in the investigation.
