Andhra Pradesh Government Settles Rs 4,500 Crore Power Dues

The Andhra Pradesh government has committed to settling Rs 4,500 crore in true-up dues to power distribution companies. This initiative aims to prevent consumer hardship and addresses financial mismanagement from the previous regime. The dues were accumulated during the YSRCP government's tenure from 2019 to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:25 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to clear Rs 4,500 crore worth of true-up dues owed to power distribution companies. The move is intended to prevent tariff shocks for consumers.

The dues in question accumulated during the YSRCP regime from 2019 to 2024 and are blamed on financial mismanagement. Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) announced the government's commitment, indicating relief for thousands of power consumers across the state.

The press release explains that the move is an effort to mitigate the impact on end consumers. Specific dues include Rs 1,552 crore for Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd, Rs 1,163 crore for Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, and Rs 1,783 crore for Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd.

