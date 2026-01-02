Security Strategies Sharp for Republic Day Amidst Tightened Measures
Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh reviewed security strategies for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Jammu. Collaborating with various agencies, they emphasized real-time intelligence, coordinated responses, and enhanced monitoring of potential threats to ensure peaceful festivities amidst growing concerns over anti-national activity.
Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh chaired a crucial meeting to evaluate security protocols for Republic Day celebrations in Jammu. Key officers from the police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies attended the session.
The discussions focused on joint strategies for effective monitoring and the surveillance of anti-national threats. The officers stressed cooperation and intelligence sharing to ensure a secure environment.
The SSP highlighted the importance of coordination in preventing disruptive activities. The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen inter-agency collaboration for a peaceful Republic Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
