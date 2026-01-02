Left Menu

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Criticizes TMC and Congress for Ambiguity on Infiltration Issue

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia labels infiltrators a 'national security threat' and criticizes TMC and Congress for their unclear stance. He praises Amit Shah's efforts under PM Modi's leadership and questions Mamata Banerjee's government on border security and election integrity in West Bengal.

Updated: 02-01-2026 20:43 IST
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country: India
  • India

At a recent press conference in Delhi, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress parties of being evasive on crucial national security concerns. Bhatia emphasized the serious threat posed by infiltrators, citing decisive actions taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Bhatia's criticism comes in the wake of Amit Shah's stern remarks targeting the governance of West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. The Union Home Minister highlighted issues of 'fear and corruption' that he claims have plagued the state for 14 years, further centering his allegations on the lack of decisive border security measures.

Furthermore, Bhatia questioned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about his comments on the state's political climate. Highlighting alleged vote rigging by the TMC, Bhatia challenged the rationale behind the INDIA alliance's electoral strategy. West Bengal is poised for upcoming assembly polls, adding urgency to these political debates.

