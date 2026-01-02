Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges Election Survey for 'Vote Chori' Claims

In a strong rebuttal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the portrayal of a recent survey as a dismissal of 'Vote Chori' concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi. Labeling 'Vote Chori' as a chargesheet rather than a slogan, Siddaramaiah argued that the survey, which claims a majority belief in the fairness of elections, distorts the scope of its intent.

The survey results, part of a study by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority, were intended to evaluate voter education efforts, not the integrity of electoral processes, according to Siddaramaiah. He emphasized the conflict of interest in the survey's association with a Union Government-appointed individual, which remains unreported in media narratives.

Siddaramaiah further pointed out that the survey was conducted before allegations of voter list manipulation surfaced. He claimed these claims should not be validated using pre-existing data. The charges against seven individuals, including a former BJP MLA, highlight the seriousness of the accusations involving voter deletion tactics—a matter undergoing continued investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)