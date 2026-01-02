Seismic Tremors: Mexico's Latest Quake

In a recent geological event, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the region of Guerrero in Mexico on Friday. This significant seismic event was confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 10 kilometers (or 6.21 miles) beneath the surface, signaling a notable occurrence in the Earth's crust.

This event has drawn attention for both its magnitude and its depth, highlighting the ongoing seismic activities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)