Seismic Tremors: Mexico's Latest Quake
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Guerrero, Mexico, on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake occurring at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
In a recent geological event, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the region of Guerrero in Mexico on Friday. This significant seismic event was confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 10 kilometers (or 6.21 miles) beneath the surface, signaling a notable occurrence in the Earth's crust.
This event has drawn attention for both its magnitude and its depth, highlighting the ongoing seismic activities within the region.
