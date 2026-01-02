Left Menu

Seismic Tremors: Mexico's Latest Quake

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Guerrero, Mexico, on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake occurring at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:43 IST
Seismic Tremors: Mexico's Latest Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent geological event, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the region of Guerrero in Mexico on Friday. This significant seismic event was confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 10 kilometers (or 6.21 miles) beneath the surface, signaling a notable occurrence in the Earth's crust.

This event has drawn attention for both its magnitude and its depth, highlighting the ongoing seismic activities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
2
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
4
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026