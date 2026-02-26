Left Menu

Investor Confidence Shaken in Goa Amid Policy Inconsistencies

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry raises alarms about policy inconsistencies and admin uncertainties impacting investor confidence in Goa. The concern centers on potential rollbacks of legally granted approvals, with calls for policy predictability and due process affecting investment, employment, and economic stability.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:30 IST
  • India

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as policy inconsistency and administrative uncertainty in the state, cautioning that any reversal of legally sanctioned approvals could seriously undermine investor confidence.

This statement follows recent calls to repeal section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, which involves conversion between non-settlement and settlement zones. As opposition ramps up with protests and demands for legislative review, the GCCI focuses on defending the integrity of due process.

The chamber underscores that administrative continuity and procedural reliability are crucial for ongoing investment and economic stability in Goa, warning that any deviation could lead to reluctance among businesses to invest. The GCCI insists that any public or environmental policy concerns be addressed through proper legal and legislative channels.

