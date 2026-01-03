Left Menu

Mystery of Venezuela's Missing Leadership

Venezuelan authorities are uncertain about the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has called for immediate proof of life, announcing the situation on state television. The unexpected disappearance has sparked widespread concern and speculation about their safety and circumstances.

Updated: 03-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:39 IST
Concerns are mounting in Venezuela as the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, remain unknown.

On Saturday morning, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced on state television that the government is seeking proof of life for both Maduro and Flores, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

The unexpected disappearance has triggered intense public and political speculation, as authorities scramble for information regarding the safety and status of the nation's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

