Zelenskiy Eyes January Summit to Address Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Zelenskiy aspires for a summit in the U.S. by January's end to deliberate on solutions for the Russia-Ukraine war. Talks with 18 countries' advisors in Kyiv centered on security guarantees and economic agreements. Further discussions are set for Paris and then with U.S. negotiators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 00:06 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday aspirations for a high-level summit to take place in the United States by the end of January. The summit aims to explore potential resolutions to end the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In Kyiv, Ukraine engaged in discussions with national security advisors from 18 countries, focusing on topics such as security guarantees and economic agreements. These negotiations are planned to progress next week during a European leaders' meeting in Paris, followed by dialogues with U.S. negotiators.

Zelenskiy expressed hopes for concluding preparations for this leadership-level meeting in the U.S. soon, with a timeline set by the end of January, emphasizing the urgency and significance of these international discussions.

