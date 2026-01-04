ONGC's Bold Carbon Capture Initiative: A Step Toward a Greener Future

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to store captured carbon dioxide in depleted wells at the Gandhar oilfield in Gujarat. This marks the company's inaugural Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) pilot, a pivotal element in its decarbonisation strategy as it strives to curb carbon emissions.

The pilot project will utilize two abandoned onshore wells to inject approximately 100 tonnes of CO2 per day into subsurface hydrocarbon reservoirs. The CO2 will be sourced from industrial sites in the Dahej area and ONGC's own Hazira plant before being injected into the Gandhar wells. This process aims not only to prevent CO2 from entering the atmosphere but also to enhance oil recovery.

India, the third-largest CO2 emitter globally, is committed to reducing emissions by 50% by 2050. ONGC's move to employ CCS in hard-to-abate industrial sectors represents a critical effort in achieving deep emission reductions. The initiative will also aid in producing blue hydrogen, providing strategic value for India's energy transition.