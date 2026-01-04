Uttarakhand BJP Chief Slams Congress for Politicizing Ankita Bhandari Case

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Sunday accused Congress and the opposition of politicizing the murder case of Ankita Bhandari, alleging their protests are driven by political survival rather than justice. Bhatt stated that Congress is using the sensitive issue as a political weapon, evident from the political party flags waved during the demonstrations.

Bhatt defended the actions of the Dhami government, asserting that the case has been vigorously pursued and the accused punished. He invited the opposition to present facts in court if they believe there was any lapse. The chaos during protests in Dehradun, he claimed, was aimed at disrupting the social environment.

According to Bhatt, Congress is attempting to tarnish the BJP government's image through a strategy of spreading conspiracy-based falsehoods. He noted that the investigating agencies have clarified positions regarding alleged VIP involvement, rendering opposition claims ineffective both legally and in public opinion.

He further clarified that the demolition of the resort did not destroy evidence, as all critical information was collected by the SIT beforehand. Bhatt accused Congress of keeping the issue alive to defame BJP leaders and incite public anger for political gain.

Ankita Bhandari, employed at the Vanantra Resort, was allegedly murdered by the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and his associates. Bhatt's comments highlight the ongoing political tussle in the wake of this tragic incident.