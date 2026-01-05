Maneka Gandhi Calls Firecracker Users 'Traitors' Amid Rising Delhi Air Pollution

Amid escalating air pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi took a strong stance against the use of firecrackers, describing users as 'traitors' to the country. Speaking to ANI on Monday, she highlighted that there is no such thing as 'green firecrackers'.

Gandhi questioned the severe consequences of using firecrackers, noting that Rs 800 crore worth are burst in Delhi during Diwali alone. She criticized those who frequently use firecrackers on occasions like Diwali, weddings, and New Year's, as well as during cricket matches, describing it as a major factor in the region's air pollution.

Despite several measures by authorities, the air quality in Delhi remained from 'poor' to 'very poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board, reaching an AQI of 260. The pollution continued to impact daily activities, including flight delays at the IGI Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)