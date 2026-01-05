Left Menu

Maneka Gandhi Calls Firecracker Users 'Traitors' Amid Rising Delhi Air Pollution

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi strongly condemned the use of firecrackers amid the increasing air pollution in Delhi and NCR. She labeled users as 'traitors' and dismissed the concept of 'green firecrackers'. Noting Rs 800 crore worth of firecrackers burst during Diwali, she highlighted the severe impact on air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:47 IST
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating air pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi took a strong stance against the use of firecrackers, describing users as 'traitors' to the country. Speaking to ANI on Monday, she highlighted that there is no such thing as 'green firecrackers'.

Gandhi questioned the severe consequences of using firecrackers, noting that Rs 800 crore worth are burst in Delhi during Diwali alone. She criticized those who frequently use firecrackers on occasions like Diwali, weddings, and New Year's, as well as during cricket matches, describing it as a major factor in the region's air pollution.

Despite several measures by authorities, the air quality in Delhi remained from 'poor' to 'very poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board, reaching an AQI of 260. The pollution continued to impact daily activities, including flight delays at the IGI Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

