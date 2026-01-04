Maneka Gandhi Calls for Nationwide Ban on Firecrackers to Curb Pollution

Former union minister Maneka Gandhi has taken a strong stance against the sale and use of firecrackers across India, describing them as a major contributor to air pollution. Her remarks came during a media interaction at an event, where she specifically pinpointed firecrackers as a primary cause of New Delhi's environmental woes.

Gandhi argued that citizens should be proactive rather than relying solely on the government, suggesting a nationwide ban on firecrackers to combat pollution. She sternly stated that those engaging in the practice should be labeled as "anti-national," underlining the broader impact on public health and the environment.

Apart from environmental issues, Gandhi voiced concerns over cow smuggling and criticized the BJP-led government for failing to stop beef exports, despite it being part of their manifesto. She expressed her dismay over a Supreme Court decision regarding stray dogs, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public faith in judicial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)