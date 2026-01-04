Maneka Gandhi Calls for Nationwide Ban on Firecrackers to Curb Pollution
Former union minister Maneka Gandhi has advocated for a nationwide ban on firecrackers to combat air pollution in New Delhi, urging citizens to initiate action. She also addressed issues like cow smuggling and criticized the BJP government for not halting beef exports, expressing disappointment in recent judiciary decisions.
Former union minister Maneka Gandhi has taken a strong stance against the sale and use of firecrackers across India, describing them as a major contributor to air pollution. Her remarks came during a media interaction at an event, where she specifically pinpointed firecrackers as a primary cause of New Delhi's environmental woes.
Gandhi argued that citizens should be proactive rather than relying solely on the government, suggesting a nationwide ban on firecrackers to combat pollution. She sternly stated that those engaging in the practice should be labeled as "anti-national," underlining the broader impact on public health and the environment.
Apart from environmental issues, Gandhi voiced concerns over cow smuggling and criticized the BJP-led government for failing to stop beef exports, despite it being part of their manifesto. She expressed her dismay over a Supreme Court decision regarding stray dogs, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public faith in judicial institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
