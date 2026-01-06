Government Warns Social Media Giant Over AI-Based Misuse
The government has granted the social media platform X until January 7 to submit a detailed report on actions taken against sexually explicit content generated using AI tools like Grok. This extension follows concerns about misuse, leading to a directive for immediate content removal and enhanced oversight.
- Country:
- India
The government has issued a strict warning to the social media platform X, led by Elon Musk, compelling it to promptly eliminate indecent and sexually explicit content generated through its AI tools, particularly 'Grok'. The platform has been given an extension to submit a comprehensive report by January 7.
Following the platform's request for additional time, the IT Ministry has made it clear that compliance with regulations is mandatory, and failure to do so would result in penalties, including the loss of liability exemption under section 79 of the IT Act. The government's directive demands urgent action against illegal content, including the removal and suspension of accounts contributing to such content.
This warning arrives amid increasing scrutiny over Grok's misuse, with regulators from the UK and Malaysia raising alarms about its capacity to generate inappropriate images. X is urged to reinforce its technology oversight and compliance mechanisms as part of its response to international and governmental concerns.
