The government has issued a strict warning to the social media platform X, led by Elon Musk, compelling it to promptly eliminate indecent and sexually explicit content generated through its AI tools, particularly 'Grok'. The platform has been given an extension to submit a comprehensive report by January 7.

Following the platform's request for additional time, the IT Ministry has made it clear that compliance with regulations is mandatory, and failure to do so would result in penalties, including the loss of liability exemption under section 79 of the IT Act. The government's directive demands urgent action against illegal content, including the removal and suspension of accounts contributing to such content.

This warning arrives amid increasing scrutiny over Grok's misuse, with regulators from the UK and Malaysia raising alarms about its capacity to generate inappropriate images. X is urged to reinforce its technology oversight and compliance mechanisms as part of its response to international and governmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)