Tragic Incident in Odisha: Urgent Call for Justice

A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from Odisha's Rayagada district, where a specially abled minor girl was reportedly gang-raped. Police confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that it took place on Monday afternoon.

The victim was allegedly attacked while returning home from a nearby forest, where she had gone to collect firewood. According to the police, based on the mother's complaint, a probe has been initiated, and three suspects have been detained.

Reportedly, the accused dragged the victim into the forest and assaulted her before fleeing the scene. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek justice for the young girl.