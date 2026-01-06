Tragic Incident in Odisha: Urgent Call for Justice
A minor girl with special needs was allegedly gang-raped in Odisha's Rayagada district. The incident occurred while she was returning home after collecting firewood. Police have started an investigation based on a complaint by the victim's mother and have detained three suspects. Further investigation is in progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from Odisha's Rayagada district, where a specially abled minor girl was reportedly gang-raped. Police confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that it took place on Monday afternoon.
The victim was allegedly attacked while returning home from a nearby forest, where she had gone to collect firewood. According to the police, based on the mother's complaint, a probe has been initiated, and three suspects have been detained.
Reportedly, the accused dragged the victim into the forest and assaulted her before fleeing the scene. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek justice for the young girl.
ALSO READ
Political Shifts in Brandenburg: Premier Woidke Eyes Minority Government
Tragic Wave of Violence Hits Bangladesh's Hindu Minority
Churning in Bengal: The Futile Quest for Minority Mobilization
Kerala Acts on Justice Koshy Report for Christian Minorities
Shocking Allegation in Village: Man Arrested for Assaulting Minor