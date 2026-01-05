Left Menu

Tragic Highway Crash in Rajasthan: Three Dead, Ten Injured

A bus en route from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned near Ahore on Sunday night, resulting in three fatalities and ten injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while the injured passengers are recovering in the hospital. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:26 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident late Sunday night, a bus traveling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned on a highway near the Ahore Police Station area, resulting in three fatalities and injuring at least ten others, according to police sources.

Ahore Station House Officer Karan Singh reported that the accident occurred around 10 pm when the bus lost control and overturned. The precise cause of the accident remains unclear as investigations continue.

Emergency services and local residents were quick to the scene, conducting rescue operations and transferring the injured to a nearby hospital, where their condition is now stable. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations as police continue their inquiries into this tragic incident.

