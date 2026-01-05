Tragic Highway Crash in Rajasthan: Three Dead, Ten Injured

In a tragic accident late Sunday night, a bus traveling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned on a highway near the Ahore Police Station area, resulting in three fatalities and injuring at least ten others, according to police sources.

Ahore Station House Officer Karan Singh reported that the accident occurred around 10 pm when the bus lost control and overturned. The precise cause of the accident remains unclear as investigations continue.

Emergency services and local residents were quick to the scene, conducting rescue operations and transferring the injured to a nearby hospital, where their condition is now stable. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations as police continue their inquiries into this tragic incident.