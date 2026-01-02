Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination

Indore is grappling with a diarrhoea outbreak that has resulted in fatalities, attributed to contaminated water. The crisis in the Bhagirathpura area has developed following reports of tainted water due to a pipeline leakage, affecting over 1,400 individuals.

While official data from the health department confirms four deaths, residents claim 14 people have died, including a six-month-old. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledges receiving reports of 10 fatalities but states the department has yet to provide concrete numbers.

Investigations reveal contamination linked to a leak in a main water pipeline running under newly constructed infrastructure. Over 272 patients have been hospitalised, with 32 in intensive care, highlighting the urgent need for remedial action.

