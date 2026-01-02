Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination

A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has reportedly caused deaths due to contaminated water. Official figures suggest four fatalities, but local residents claim 14 deaths, including an infant. Over 1,400 people have been affected, with investigations pointing to a pipeline leakage as the contamination source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:46 IST
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore is grappling with a diarrhoea outbreak that has resulted in fatalities, attributed to contaminated water. The crisis in the Bhagirathpura area has developed following reports of tainted water due to a pipeline leakage, affecting over 1,400 individuals.

While official data from the health department confirms four deaths, residents claim 14 people have died, including a six-month-old. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledges receiving reports of 10 fatalities but states the department has yet to provide concrete numbers.

Investigations reveal contamination linked to a leak in a main water pipeline running under newly constructed infrastructure. Over 272 patients have been hospitalised, with 32 in intensive care, highlighting the urgent need for remedial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

 India
2
'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

'No Room for Bias': CPI(M)’s Stance on SNDP Leader’s Controversial Comments

 India
3
Delhi Police registers FIR after BJP govt's complaint over 'misinformation' about teachers being asked to count stray dogs.

Delhi Police registers FIR after BJP govt's complaint over 'misinformation' ...

 India
4
Heartbreak in Crans-Montana: Swiss Fire Tragedy Unites Nations in Grief

Heartbreak in Crans-Montana: Swiss Fire Tragedy Unites Nations in Grief

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026