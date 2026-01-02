Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination
A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has reportedly caused deaths due to contaminated water. Official figures suggest four fatalities, but local residents claim 14 deaths, including an infant. Over 1,400 people have been affected, with investigations pointing to a pipeline leakage as the contamination source.
Indore is grappling with a diarrhoea outbreak that has resulted in fatalities, attributed to contaminated water. The crisis in the Bhagirathpura area has developed following reports of tainted water due to a pipeline leakage, affecting over 1,400 individuals.
While official data from the health department confirms four deaths, residents claim 14 people have died, including a six-month-old. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledges receiving reports of 10 fatalities but states the department has yet to provide concrete numbers.
Investigations reveal contamination linked to a leak in a main water pipeline running under newly constructed infrastructure. Over 272 patients have been hospitalised, with 32 in intensive care, highlighting the urgent need for remedial action.
