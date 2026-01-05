Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case of an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. However, it granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.

The Court noted that Khalid and Imam occupy a "qualitatively different footing" concerning prosecution and evidence, labeling their roles as "central" to the alleged offences. Despite the prolonged incarceration, the Court stated it does not contravene Constitutional mandates or legal restrictions.

The SC bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria delivered the verdict while addressing bail petitions from Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed. The apex court's decision followed a deliberation reserved after hearing comprehensive arguments from all parties on December 10.

During the plea hearing, advocates contended the delays and improbability of a trial commencement. It was argued that they have been in custody for over five years facing grave charges under the UAPA, with no evidence showing they instigated the riots.

The Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas, insisting the offences involved a calculated move to destabilize the state. They characterized the events as part of a "pan-India" scheme aiming at "regime change" and "economic destabilization," coinciding with an official visit from the then US President to draw international scrutiny on the CAA.

The police submission suggested a "radicalizing catalyst" masked as "peaceful protest" with intentions to replicate the conspiracy across India. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to nine accused, including Khalid and Imam, outlining their alleged role in inciting communal sentiments to mobilize the Muslim community.

Khalid, Imam, and others were arrested in January 2020 under UAPA provisions for the riots, which erupted amid protests against the CAA and NRC, resulting in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

