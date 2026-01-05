Vigilance Calls for CBI Probe Over Punarjani Project Fund Scandal

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has stirred controversy by recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged misuse of foreign funds by the Manappatt Foundation and its connection with opposition leader VD Satheesan. This development comes amid accusations of fraud involving the Punarjani housing project aimed at aiding 2018 flood victims.

The Vigilance report cites a mismatch between Rs 1,22,23,152 credited to the NGO's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) account and the submitted documentation, raising suspicions of fund mismanagement. The investigation claims the funds were collected internationally under VD Satheesan's name, purportedly for the Punarjani initiative.

In response, Congress leaders have dismissed the probe as a political stunt by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) ahead of the elections. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph have criticized the inquiry, emphasizing that state vigilance found no prior evidence of misconduct against Satheesan.

