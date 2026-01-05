Asian Stocks Rise Amid AI Focus, U.S. Actions in Venezuela

Asian stocks climbed on Monday as AI-linked themes took center stage at the beginning of the year's first full trading week; meanwhile, oil prices dipped amid the belief that U.S. military actions in Venezuela are unlikely to disrupt a well-supplied energy market.

The geopolitical landscape was altered dramatically as the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and President Trump announced temporary American control over Venezuela, raising the stakes of potential military action in Colombia and Mexico. Despite these developments, Asia's market response was muted, with strong AI investment overshadowing geopolitical concerns.

Japanese and South Korean markets led gains as the Nikkei 225 and Kospi reached record highs. On the other hand, Chinese markets showed restraint due to declines in energy stocks. European and American markets displayed cautious optimism, with precious metals and the U.S. dollar witnessing increased demand as safe-haven assets amid global uncertainties.

