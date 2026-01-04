Controversy Erupts Over Banda Rifle Club Ground Auction

The Banda Development Authority's decision to auction a part of the Rifle Club ground has sparked significant political tension in Banda. Both the Samajwadi Party and Congress have voiced strong objections, arguing that the ground is crucial for sports and athletics in the area.

According to Manmohan Verma, Secretary of the Banda Development Authority, a section of the Rifle Club ground will be sold, despite its current use for cricket and other sports events. The plot, slated for commercial use, is not legally recognized as a sports ground, Verma stated.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Congress leader Ajay Rai urged halting the auction, citing laws for preserving open spaces. The legal opposition points to a High Court stay on this land's conversion to freehold, questioning the auction's legality. Protests are scheduled should the auction proceed.

