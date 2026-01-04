Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Banda Rifle Club Ground Auction

The Banda Development Authority's plan to auction a section of the Rifle Club ground faces backlash from the Samajwadi Party and Congress, emphasizing its importance as a local sports hub. The opposition cites legal obligations to maintain public playgrounds, threatening protests if the auction continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:45 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Banda Rifle Club Ground Auction
  • Country:
  • India

The Banda Development Authority's decision to auction a part of the Rifle Club ground has sparked significant political tension in Banda. Both the Samajwadi Party and Congress have voiced strong objections, arguing that the ground is crucial for sports and athletics in the area.

According to Manmohan Verma, Secretary of the Banda Development Authority, a section of the Rifle Club ground will be sold, despite its current use for cricket and other sports events. The plot, slated for commercial use, is not legally recognized as a sports ground, Verma stated.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Congress leader Ajay Rai urged halting the auction, citing laws for preserving open spaces. The legal opposition points to a High Court stay on this land's conversion to freehold, questioning the auction's legality. Protests are scheduled should the auction proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
2
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
3
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global
4
Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

Greece's Air Traffic Crippled by Unprecedented Radio Frequency Collapse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026